Bald eagle returns to the wild at Bluestone Lake

BLUESTONE LAKE, W.Va. (WVVA) -

This three year old bald eagle crashed into a fence in Greenville in Monroe county last October.

The bird’s attempt to flee made his injury worse. The eagle ended up breaking his humorous, causing him to lose his ability to fly.

As if that wasn’t enough, he also had high lead content, which ended up making him sick.

But after extensive surgery and rehab, this eagle can take flight once again and he was released to answer the call of the wild.

Wendy Perrone, Three Rivers Avian Center: “You can see the muscles healed beautifully, so he is now lead free. So he is out here to join the other young eagles hanging out around Bluestone Lake.”

And Bluestone Lake is the perfect habitat for the young eagle.

Ever since the 1990s, bald eagles have been making Bluestone their home thanks to conservation efforts.

Dams built in the 1940s and 50s help create the perfect habitat for bigger fish and water fowl, some of the eagle’s favorite food.

But how do we prevent wildlife from ingesting lead in the first place?

One option is to switch from lead tackle when fishing.

Lead ammunition is also the leading cause of lead in animals.

Wendy: “There’s plenty of options out there for non lead ammunition. The prices have come down to now where it’s competitive.”

The best way to protect the habitats of not only eagles, but for us too, is to stop putting lead into the environment all together.

Wendy: “We made the decision decades and decades ago to take lead out of gasoline. And it made a huge difference to the environment. We can do it again.”

It took about 4 months in total for the eagle’s rehabilitation, which is right on target.

He is expected to thrive in his new home in Bluestone Lake.

Three Rivers Avian Center have taken in 33 three bald eagles since 1990.

Today’s release marks the 13th such release. Two other bald eagles have become educational ambassadors that were transferred to wildlife facilities.

All the other birds died due to their conditions.

