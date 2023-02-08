American Idol contestant performs at Railyard restaurant in Bluefield, West Virginia

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -Diners at the Railyard restaurant Tuesday evening were treated to a special course of entertainment: a local man who will appear on American Idol this year. He’s Caden Glover from Union, West Virginia in Monroe County. Glover will be a contestant on the upcoming season of American Idol. That appearance follows his win in the West Virginia American Idol. Glover says the Railyard’s good food made him want to come to Bluefield, West Virginia to play. While he’s not allowed to say much at this point about what to expect from his upcoming audition for the hit TV show, he did tell us just how exciting it was.

“It’s really cool; it’s kind of crazy. It’s something I never thought would happen really,” says Glover.

His excitement was shared with Erica Seibert-Atwell, Manager of the Clover Club and one of the people instrumental in getting him to the Railyard.

“Well, it’s really exciting because it’s like he’s on the cusp, you know, and you can hear it when you hear him sing and play, you know he’s going to go places,” says Seibert-Atwell.

This was the final night to catch Glover at the Railyard, but Glover says you can find him and his singing online and, of course, on the upcoming season of American Idol

