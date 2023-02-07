Warm air will stay in place for the rest of the workweek

We are off to a chilly start this morning, but temperatures will climb into the upper 50s and low 60s this afternoon. Clouds will increase throughout the day leading to mainly cloudy skies and we could see a stray showers; however, most will stay dry today.

Mainly cloudy skies are expected tonight. Once again, a stray shower cannot be ruled out, but most will stay rain-free overnight. Temperatures will only drop into the 40s for most tonight.

A few spotty showers are possible tomorrow as a weak front passes through; otherwise, we’ll see mainly cloudy skies. Temperatures will climb into the 50s and low 60s Wednesday afternoon.

A cold front will swing through on Thursday bringing a better chance of showers. Temperatures will stay mild in the 60s for most on Thursday afternoon.

We’ll cool down a bit on Friday, but much colder air will funnel in on Saturday. Highs will only top off in the 30s and lows will drop into the teens and 20s. That colder air will come along with the chance for snow as well. It’s too early to look at exact amounts, but make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

