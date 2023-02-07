Warm air will stay in place for the rest of the workweek

High temperatures will top off in the 50s and 60s through Friday
Warm air will stay in place throughout the workweek.
Warm air will stay in place throughout the workweek.(WVVA WEATHER)
By Collin Rogers
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 6:47 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We are off to a chilly start this morning, but temperatures will climb into the upper 50s and low 60s this afternoon. Clouds will increase throughout the day leading to mainly cloudy skies and we could see a stray showers; however, most will stay dry today.

Clouds will increase throughout the day as temperatures climb into the upper 50s and low 60s.
Clouds will increase throughout the day as temperatures climb into the upper 50s and low 60s.(WVVA WEATHER)

Mainly cloudy skies are expected tonight. Once again, a stray shower cannot be ruled out, but most will stay rain-free overnight. Temperatures will only drop into the 40s for most tonight.

Mainly cloudy skies are expected tonight as temperatures drop into the 40s for most.
Mainly cloudy skies are expected tonight as temperatures drop into the 40s for most.(WVVA WEATHER)

A few spotty showers are possible tomorrow as a weak front passes through; otherwise, we’ll see mainly cloudy skies. Temperatures will climb into the 50s and low 60s Wednesday afternoon.

A few spotty showers are possible on Wednesday, but most will stay dry.
A few spotty showers are possible on Wednesday, but most will stay dry.(WVVA WEATHER)

A cold front will swing through on Thursday bringing a better chance of showers. Temperatures will stay mild in the 60s for most on Thursday afternoon.

A cold front will bring a better chance of rain on Thursday.
A cold front will bring a better chance of rain on Thursday.(WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll cool down a bit on Friday, but much colder air will funnel in on Saturday. Highs will only top off in the 30s and lows will drop into the teens and 20s. That colder air will come along with the chance for snow as well. It’s too early to look at exact amounts, but make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Huffman formerly of Bluefield, WV is facing multiple felony charges (CTSY: Mercer...
Former Bluefield resident arraigned on multiple felonies including embezzlement
Tazewell man arrested in Myrtle Beach on child sexual abuse charges.
Tazewell man arrested in Myrtle Beach on child sexual abuse charges.
Tazewell County Sheriff’s office: 2 year old and his father declared dead, found in river
Tazewell Sheriff’s office makes two drug busts over the weekend
Tazewell Sheriff’s office makes two drug busts over the weekend
Deputies recover several grams of fentanyl in Pounding Mill, VA
Deputies recover several grams of suspected fentanyl in Pounding Mill, VA

Latest News

Full video forecast (2-6-2023)
Full video forecast (2-6-2023)
WARMER TEMPS THROUGH MIDWEEK
Temps will spike in the coming days
Full Forecast (2/6)
Full Forecast (2/6)
Warm air returns to the region this week.
A seasonable day today will lead to spring-like conditions this week