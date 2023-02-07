Tazewell Sheriff’s office makes two drug busts over the weekend

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) -Over the weekend in Tazewell County, arrests were made by the Sheriff’s Office for two different cases of cars discovered with drugs inside. On Saturday, February 4th, Wesley Shane Helms was arrested with suspected fentanyl at the Walmart in Pounding Mill, Virginia after reports of an intoxicated individual wandering the parking lot. During a patrol on Sunday, February 5th, Mark Anthony Webb and Brandy Lynn Alsup were arrested for possession of meth. Adding to the charges of possession, Webb is also charged with having a firearm while being a convicted felon, and Helms is charged with intent to distribute due to the quantity of fentanyl discovered (over 25 grams).

“With the amount that we’re finding on these, there’s also charges of possession with intent to distribute. If you have so much on you, then the charge is that you had the intent to distribute it because we know that’s what you’re going out here and trying to do. So, those are felony charges on top of just... the possession charges,” says Sheriff Brian Hieatt, from the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Hieatt adds, if you see an individual that you suspect is under the influence, don’t hesitate to contact authorities.

