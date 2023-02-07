Tazewell Sheriff’s office makes two drug busts over the weekend

Two cars with drugs inside lead to three individuals arrested
Tazewell Sheriff’s office makes two drug busts over the weekend
Tazewell Sheriff’s office makes two drug busts over the weekend(WVVA)
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 7:44 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) -Over the weekend in Tazewell County, arrests were made by the Sheriff’s Office for two different cases of cars discovered with drugs inside. On Saturday, February 4th, Wesley Shane Helms was arrested with suspected fentanyl at the Walmart in Pounding Mill, Virginia after reports of an intoxicated individual wandering the parking lot. During a patrol on Sunday, February 5th, Mark Anthony Webb and Brandy Lynn Alsup were arrested for possession of meth. Adding to the charges of possession, Webb is also charged with having a firearm while being a convicted felon, and Helms is charged with intent to distribute due to the quantity of fentanyl discovered (over 25 grams).

“With the amount that we’re finding on these, there’s also charges of possession with intent to distribute. If you have so much on you, then the charge is that you had the intent to distribute it because we know that’s what you’re going out here and trying to do. So, those are felony charges on top of just... the possession charges,” says Sheriff Brian Hieatt, from the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Hieatt adds, if you see an individual that you suspect is under the influence, don’t hesitate to contact authorities.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tazewell County Sheriff’s office: 2 year old and his father declared dead, found in river
Matthew Huffman formerly of Bluefield, WV is facing multiple felony charges (CTSY: Mercer...
Former Bluefield resident arraigned on multiple felonies including embezzlement
Body found in Beckley
Body found in Beckley identified as woman
New “pickleball” craze comes to Tazewell County
New “pickleball” craze comes to Tazewell County
Rally held demanding justice for SRJ deaths.
Rally held to demand justice for deaths at the Southern Regional Jail

Latest News

Tazewell High School brings back annual art show
Tazewell High School brings back annual art show
Tazewell man arrested in Myrtle Beach on child sexual abuse charges.
Tazewell man arrested in Myrtle Beach on child sexual abuse charges.
Visitor takes a look at Tamarack's newest exhibit
Tamarack entwines art with history in newest exhibit
The clinic will be from 10 am to 2 pm on Wednesday
Concord University to hold free Covid-19 clinic