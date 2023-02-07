Tazewell man arrested in Myrtle Beach on child sexual abuse charges.

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) -A Tazewell County man has been arrested in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, on reports of child sexual abuse. Derrick Young is now facing five felony charges. Sgt. Michelle Conklin says Young will be transported back to Tazewell County to appear in Juvenile Domestic Relations Court. She adds, they were able to apprehend Young thanks to assistance from the U.S. Marshals who were able to use their jurisdiction to check in different locations.

“After I obtained the charges, we did seek assistance from the U.S. Marshals. They did adopt the case and was actively looking for him in the area I suspected him to be in,” says Sgt. Conklin.

Sgt. Conklin adds, cases like this are not uncommon, especially with the rise of social media apps that allow potential abusers to contact children. She urges parents to keep an eye on their children’s online activities.

