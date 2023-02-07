Tazewell man arrested in Myrtle Beach on child sexual abuse charges.

Derrick Young is now facing five felony charges.
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 7:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) -A Tazewell County man has been arrested in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, on reports of child sexual abuse. Derrick Young is now facing five felony charges. Sgt. Michelle Conklin says Young will be transported back to Tazewell County to appear in Juvenile Domestic Relations Court. She adds, they were able to apprehend Young thanks to assistance from the U.S. Marshals who were able to use their jurisdiction to check in different locations.

“After I obtained the charges, we did seek assistance from the U.S. Marshals. They did adopt the case and was actively looking for him in the area I suspected him to be in,” says Sgt. Conklin.

Sgt. Conklin adds, cases like this are not uncommon, especially with the rise of social media apps that allow potential abusers to contact children. She urges parents to keep an eye on their children’s online activities.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tazewell County Sheriff’s office: 2 year old and his father declared dead, found in river
Matthew Huffman formerly of Bluefield, WV is facing multiple felony charges (CTSY: Mercer...
Former Bluefield resident arraigned on multiple felonies including embezzlement
Body found in Beckley
Body found in Beckley identified as woman
New “pickleball” craze comes to Tazewell County
New “pickleball” craze comes to Tazewell County
Rally held demanding justice for SRJ deaths.
Rally held to demand justice for deaths at the Southern Regional Jail

Latest News

Tazewell Sheriff’s office makes two drug busts over the weekend
Tazewell Sheriff’s office makes two drug busts over the weekend
Tazewell High School brings back annual art show
Tazewell High School brings back annual art show
Visitor takes a look at Tamarack's newest exhibit
Tamarack entwines art with history in newest exhibit
The clinic will be from 10 am to 2 pm on Wednesday
Concord University to hold free Covid-19 clinic