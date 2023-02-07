Tazewell High School brings back annual art show

The winner this year - a life-sized replica of a Ms. Pac-Man arcade cabinet
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 7:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) -Tazewell High School has brought back their annual art show for the first time in several years, letting around one hundred students show off their creativity and letting some win some awards. There were many different categories for students to compete in, allowing students to draw, paint, sculpt, or film whatever their inspiration led them to create. The overall winners are Dariyan Dixon and Erin Dixon, two cousins who used their love of video games to create this life-size replica of a Ms. Pac-Man arcade cabinet.

“It was super fun,” said Dariyan Dixon.

“Yeah,” replied Erin Dixon, “I’m very thankful for the experience and Ms. Williams giving it to us”

She is referring to Miranda Williams, the art teacher at Tazewell High School.

“I’m just really proud of these kids and... what they’ve accomplished. I think that if you just believe in a student and... you give them the right direction, they’re going to blossom and grow,” says Williams.

Williams adds that Tazewell High School plans to continue the art show in future years.

