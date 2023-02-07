Tamarack entwines art with history in newest exhibit

Visitor takes a look at Tamarack's newest exhibit
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 7:05 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Tamarack has a new exhibition and it’s based around the color purple. Those in the David L. Dickerson Fine Art Gallery say the exhibit is a way to show off their juried artists, while also giving the community a history lesson.

The color purple was once synonymous with royalty and prestige because it was very hard to source naturally. Today, the color is created synthetically, meaning it is much easier to obtain, but this doesn’t mean it had lost its significance.

“[It’s} kind of the idea that it is such a unique and special, you know, still kind of that emotion that it’s royal, it’s unique, it’s really cool,” said Tamarack’s Marketing Director AJ Dennison. “Back in history, it was reserved for royalty: Ceasar, kings. You know, purple and royal have always kind of been together.

“The artists here really ran with it and did some incredible work with it.”

The Color Purple features more than 40 West Virginian artists. It includes paintings, photography, felt work and more.

The exhibit will be featured in the Tamarack gallery until March 8. It is free and open to the public.

