Man accused of sexual abuse has first day in court

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Brandon Williams was charged with 1st degree sexual assault, 1st degree sexual abuse and sexual abuse by a parent or guardian. Williams was arrested for those charges in 2020 after police say he was involved in sexual acts with a girl under the age of 12.

Prosecutors say the acts took place between March and October of 2019.

Williams had his first day in court on Tuesday and the case is set to continue on Wednesday. We will continue to follow development with this ongoing court case.

All three of the charges Williams is facing are felonies in the state.

