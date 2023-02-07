Above-average temps will persist through midweek

OVERNIGHT (WVVA WEATHER)

Tonight, we’ll see more clouds building in, and as a weak frontal boundary pushes in, we could see a few showers overnight-early Wednesday. Most will stay dry though, and MILD for this time of year! Low temps tonight will be well-above freezing, bottoming out in the 40s.

TOMORROW (WVVA WEATHER)

Wednesday will bring lots of clouds, a few breaks of sun, and warmer-than-average high temps again in the upper 50s-low 60s. We could see a pop-up shower or two, but most will stay dry. The same can be said for Wednesday night. Besides a stray shower, we look quiet with lots of clouds and low temps in the 40s.

Futurecast (WVVA WEATHER)

Rain will develop into Thursday AM, and showers look to be on and off throughout the day on Thursday as an area of low pressure moves in from the southwest. Rain will wind down Thursday night, and rain/snow is then expected Friday evening as temps start to drop.

FREEZE RISK (WVVA WEATHER)

By the end of the work week, we’ll feel like Winter again. Highs this weekend will top off in the 30s and 40s again by Saturday, and we could see some light snow for the first half of the weekend as well...

STAY TUNED!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.