Temps will spike in the coming days

High pressure will remain in control of our weather pattern this evening keeping conditions fair. Tonight looks cool and dry, just with increasing cloud and low temps in the 30s for most.

Tuesday will bring more cloud cover, and we could see a stray shower (mainly during the afternoon/evening), but most will stay dry. We’ll get a bit breezy as well at times, but temps should be warmer for this time of year, topping off in the upper 50s and low 60s for most Tuesday afternoon.

As a frontal system moves in, we could see a few more spotty showers at times Tuesday night-Wednesday, but it will be far from a wash-out. Rain chances should stay minimal while temps should stay above-average through midweek. High temps should reach around the 60 degree mark again Wednesday afternoon. Low temps Tuesday and Wednesday night will well-above freezing, in the 40s and 50s.

An area of low pressure will bring wider-spread precip on Thursday, which will be rain to start. Rain then loks to change to snow sometime Thursday night-Friday.

We look much colder as gusty NW winds ramp up at the end of the work week. At least minor accumulations of snow could be possible Friday-Sat AM, though it is too early to say for sure how much we’ll see.

Stay tuned!

