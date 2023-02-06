A seasonable day today will lead to spring-like conditions this week
Temperatures will top off in the 50s and 60s for much of the week
We are starting off the day with mainly cloudy skies, but clouds will decrease throughout the day leading to mainly sunny skies this afternoon. Temperatures will be seasonable with highs in the 40s for most this afternoon.
Mainly sunny skies this afternoon will lead to mainly cloudy skies overnight. Temperatures will drop down to around freezing overnight.
Most should stay dry tomorrow with mainly cloudy skies; however, a stray shower cannot be ruled out tomorrow afternoon. Temperatures will be warmer with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.
Spring-like temperatures are expected on Wednesday and Thursday as well. High temperatures will continue to top off in the upper 50s and 60s both days. A cold front will swing through on Thursday bringing a better chance of showers on Wednesday night/Thursday.
We’ll be a bit cooler on Friday, but some much colder air will filter in on Saturday. Gusty northwesterly winds will ride up the mountains and provide us with some upslope snow showers throughout the day on Saturday. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.
