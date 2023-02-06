A seasonable day today will lead to spring-like conditions this week

We are starting off the day with mainly cloudy skies, but clouds will decrease throughout the day leading to mainly sunny skies this afternoon. Temperatures will be seasonable with highs in the 40s for most this afternoon.

Decreasing clouds are expected today as temperatures climb into the mid-upper 40s. (WVVA WEATHER)

Mainly sunny skies this afternoon will lead to mainly cloudy skies overnight. Temperatures will drop down to around freezing overnight.

Increasing clouds are expected tonight as temperatures drop down to around freezing. (WVVA WEATHER)

Most should stay dry tomorrow with mainly cloudy skies; however, a stray shower cannot be ruled out tomorrow afternoon. Temperatures will be warmer with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Mainly cloudy skies are expected on Tuesday and I'm not going to rule out a stray shower. (WVVA WEATHER)

Spring-like temperatures are expected on Wednesday and Thursday as well. High temperatures will continue to top off in the upper 50s and 60s both days. A cold front will swing through on Thursday bringing a better chance of showers on Wednesday night/Thursday.

Spring-like temperatures are expected this week as we climb into the 50s and 60s. (WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll be a bit cooler on Friday, but some much colder air will filter in on Saturday. Gusty northwesterly winds will ride up the mountains and provide us with some upslope snow showers throughout the day on Saturday. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.