Ready Freddy event happening for Pre-K and Kindergarteners in Mercer County

By Robert Castillo
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERCER COUNTY W.Va. (WVVA) - If you have a child going into Kindergarten or Pre-K in Mercer County next school year, there’s an event happening to help prepare them. It’s called “Ready Freddy”, named after the frog mascot. It’s happening this Saturday at Mountain Valley Elementary school from 10 am to 2 pm.

The event will be split into two groups and will help children learn about school readiness through games and activities. If you plan to attend, you should park across the street from the school. A shuttle bus will then take you and your child to the school.

“Parents get the chance to ride a school bus over with their kids and that’s a really good experience because they’re doing something they may not be real sure about. But they’re doing it with their family for the first time so they’re getting that experience with their parents,” said Elementary and Pre-K Supervisor, Amber Riffe.

Bluefield Primary, Bluewell, Brushfork, Glenwood, Montcalm and Mountain Valley Elementary parents and students can attend the event from 10 am to 12 pm. Athens, Lashmeet/Matoaka, Melrose, Oakvale, Princeton Primary, Silver Springs, Spanishburg and Sun Valley parents and students can attend from 12 pm to 2 pm.

Freddy and his friend Teddy will be at Saturday’s event to help meet and greet parents and students.

Ready Freddy poster
Ready Freddy poster(WVVA News)

