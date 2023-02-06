Rams sweep season opener over Panthers

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - At the Graham Recreation Park, the Bluefield Rams hosted the Virginia Union University Panthers in their softball season opener.

The first game it was all Rams early, after Panthers took a 1-0 lead, as the Rams stampeded to a 16-2 win in five innings.

Then in the second game the Rams trailed 4-0 after three innings, but then three home runs across the third and fourth innings, propelled the Rams to a big 12-4 win in six innings.

