Rams sweep season opener over Panthers

Bluefield dominates Virginia Union 16-2 in first game and 12-4 in second
Rams sweep season opener over Panthers
By Jon Surratt
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 7:23 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - At the Graham Recreation Park, the Bluefield Rams hosted the Virginia Union University Panthers in their softball season opener.

The first game it was all Rams early, after Panthers took a 1-0 lead, as the Rams stampeded to a 16-2 win in five innings.

Then in the second game the Rams trailed 4-0 after three innings, but then three home runs across the third and fourth innings, propelled the Rams to a big 12-4 win in six innings.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tazewell County Sheriff’s office: 2 year old and his father declared dead, found in river
Charges are pending for the three alleged offenders.
More than 20 mailboxes vandalized in Tazewell County
.
Man wanted in Virginia on child porn charges arrested in Myrtle Beach
A new business opened Wednesday, February 1st.
Soul food sold at Dab’s Cookin’ at the Shack
Body found in Beckley
Body found in Beckley identified as woman

Latest News

Rams sweep season opener over Panthers
Rams sweep season opener over Panthers
Wyoming East vs. Mingo Central
Wyoming East offense struggles, Lady Warriors fall in Battle for the Springhouse championship
Shady Spring vs. Parkersburg South
Shady Spring stifles Parkersburg South to win Battle for the Springhouse
Rams fly back to win in wild game over Reinhardt Eagles
Rams fly back to win in wild game over Reinhardt Eagles