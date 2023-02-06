Grant Street Bridge construction picking up

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Construction on the Grant Street Bridge is beginning to pick up once again. It was halted for several months due to some concerns with stability. Minor repairs began last months in preparation for steel girders.

On Monday visual work could be seen involving some of the steel being placed. Bluefield city representatives say the bridge repairs still have a long way to go but they are excited to see major construction being done.

“I hope they keep their word and I hope they keep being honest about what it takes to get the bridge done and hopefully this is just a small stepping stone to great things to see. Not only what we can do as a city but what we can do working together with Norfolk Southern,” said District One Board Member, Treyvon Simmons.

Simmons say right now there is a designated eight to twelve hour time slot during the day for construction on the bridge to be done.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.