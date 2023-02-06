Former Bluefield resident arraigned on multiple felonies including embezzlement

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office is confirming a former Bluefield, WV resident, Matthew Huffman, has been arrested and arraigned on several felonies.

Those felonies include embezzlement, computer fraud five counts of fraudulent use of a credit card, forgery, three counts of fraudulent creation of a demand draft, and fraud schemes.

The arrest and arraignment follows Lt. Steven Sommers investigation into unlawful use of corporation funds at Southern Highlands Community Mental Health Center in Princeton, WV.

