Former Bluefield resident arraigned on multiple felonies including embezzlement

Matthew Huffman formerly of Bluefield, WV is facing multiple felony charges (CTSY: Mercer...
Matthew Huffman formerly of Bluefield, WV is facing multiple felony charges (CTSY: Mercer County Sheriff's Office)(Mercer County Sheriff's Office)
By Joshua Bolden
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 11:28 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office is confirming a former Bluefield, WV resident, Matthew Huffman, has been arrested and arraigned on several felonies.

Those felonies include embezzlement, computer fraud five counts of fraudulent use of a credit card, forgery, three counts of fraudulent creation of a demand draft, and fraud schemes.

The arrest and arraignment follows Lt. Steven Sommers investigation into unlawful use of corporation funds at Southern Highlands Community Mental Health Center in Princeton, WV.

