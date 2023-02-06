In Focus: Unsigned Senior Showcase for Athletes

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - On the Sunday Feb. 5 edition of In Focus, WVVA put the spotlight on an upcoming event for student athletes who play football. The event is called the “Unsigned Senior and Underclassmen Showcase.” It’s a way for college coaches to possibly recruit and get to watch athletes in action.

It’s happening at Independence High School in Raleigh County on Sun. Feb. 19 from 1-3 p.m.

It costs $50 to pre-register and $75 for walk ins.

On this edition of In Focus, viewers heard from Glenn Deveaux. He’s the co-founder and CEO of Camp Lineman and the Unsigned Senior Showcase. He also played football at University of Pittsburgh. He also played for the Seattle Seahawks.

Another guest is David ‘Duck’ Riley. He played football at West Virginia University under Coach Bobby Bowden. He also won two championships in the USFL. He is also from McDowell County.

To sign up for the event, go here. To watch a preview of the full 30-minute interview, go here.

