In Focus: Unsigned Senior Showcase for Athletes

The event is set for Sat. Feb. 19 at Independence High School.
The event is set for Sat. Feb. 19 at Independence High School.
By Melinda Zosh
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - On the Sunday Feb. 5 edition of In Focus, WVVA put the spotlight on an upcoming event for student athletes who play football. The event is called the “Unsigned Senior and Underclassmen Showcase.” It’s a way for college coaches to possibly recruit and get to watch athletes in action.

It’s happening at Independence High School in Raleigh County on Sun. Feb. 19 from 1-3 p.m.

It costs $50 to pre-register and $75 for walk ins.

On this edition of In Focus, viewers heard from Glenn Deveaux. He’s the co-founder and CEO of Camp Lineman and the Unsigned Senior Showcase. He also played football at University of Pittsburgh. He also played for the Seattle Seahawks.

Another guest is David ‘Duck’ Riley. He played football at West Virginia University under Coach Bobby Bowden. He also won two championships in the USFL. He is also from McDowell County.

To sign up for the event, go here. To watch a preview of the full 30-minute interview, go here.

What is In Focus?

In Focus is a community affairs show about people, events and important topics in the Two Virginias.

When does it air?

It airs every Sun. morning on WVVA at 9 a.m.

Who should I contact if I have an idea for an In Focus topic?

If you have an idea for a segment, please email evening anchor/content mgr. Melinda Zosh at mzosh@wvva.com

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tazewell County Sheriff’s office: 2 year old and his father declared dead, found in river
Matthew Huffman formerly of Bluefield, WV is facing multiple felony charges (CTSY: Mercer...
Former Bluefield resident arraigned on multiple felonies including embezzlement
Body found in Beckley
Body found in Beckley identified as woman
New “pickleball” craze comes to Tazewell County
New “pickleball” craze comes to Tazewell County
Rally held demanding justice for SRJ deaths.
Rally held to demand justice for deaths at the Southern Regional Jail

Latest News

Beckley Art Center
The Beckley Art Center needs your help
West Virginia Parkways Authority
W.Va. Parkways Authority receives StormReady designation
Ready Freddy poster
Ready Freddy event happening for Pre-K and Kindergarteners in Mercer County
Construction on the Grant Street Bridge
Grant Street Bridge construction picking up