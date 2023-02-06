Deputies recover several grams of suspected fentanyl in Pounding Mill, VA

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Deputies were notified of a suspicious person at the Wal-mart in Pounding Mill, VA on Saturday.

Upon arrival and examination of the person, Deputy Bloomfield with the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office recovered over 25 grams of suspected fentanyl.

Deputies with the office encourage anyone out there to always say something if they see something.

Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office can be reached at this number: (276) 988-5970

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.