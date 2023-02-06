Concord University to hold free Covid-19 clinic

Free vaccines, boosters, and test screenings will be offered to the students and community.
The university will host the clinic for students and the surrounding community on Wednesday February 8th.
By Brandon Roberts
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 6:58 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ATHENS, W.Va. (WVVA)- This week, Concord University students and the residents in the surrounding area have an opportunity to get free Covid-19 testing, vaccines, and booster shots.

The university will be hosting a free clinic on Wednesday, February 8th, 2023.

It’s going to take place on the Concord campus at the student union from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. and both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be available for children ages five and up. The clinic will also offer omicron booster shots.

Children under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

Anyone is welcome to attend the clinic, not just the students at the university.

For more information call 304-741-7157.

