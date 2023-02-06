Concord University to hold free Covid-19 clinic

ATHENS, W.Va. (WVVA)- This week, Concord University students and the residents in the surrounding area have an opportunity to get free Covid-19 testing, vaccines, and booster shots.

The university will be hosting a free clinic on Wednesday, February 8th, 2023.

It’s going to take place on the Concord campus at the student union from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. and both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be available for children ages five and up. The clinic will also offer omicron booster shots.

Children under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

Anyone is welcome to attend the clinic, not just the students at the university.

For more information call 304-741-7157.

