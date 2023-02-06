Concord University to hold free Covid-19 clinic
Free vaccines, boosters, and test screenings will be offered to the students and community.
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 6:58 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ATHENS, W.Va. (WVVA)- This week, Concord University students and the residents in the surrounding area have an opportunity to get free Covid-19 testing, vaccines, and booster shots.
The university will be hosting a free clinic on Wednesday, February 8th, 2023.
It’s going to take place on the Concord campus at the student union from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. and both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be available for children ages five and up. The clinic will also offer omicron booster shots.
Children under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.
Anyone is welcome to attend the clinic, not just the students at the university.
For more information call 304-741-7157.
Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.