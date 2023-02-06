The Beckley Art Center needs your help

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Beckley Art Center (BAC) has long worked to provide art and art education to the Raleigh County Community, but a lack of funding could hinder their ability to do so.

As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, the BAC relies heavily on grants, donations and other types of contributions. This year, the center did not secure as much funding as they have in the past, so they are ramping up fundraising opportunities and activities to help meet its needs.

And they say they need your help.

WVVA spoke to Robby Moore, Executive Director of the BAC, who gave some insight into the vital role community members play in the local art scene.

“When we plan all of these things, we’re planning it for the community, and we hope they come out and are able to support us...”

The Beckley Art Center currently has multiple classes going on like music lessons, a quilting group and more. They also offer a plethora of free activities like viewing whatever is currently in the gallery and are always looking for members.

Additionally, the BAC will be opening its first exhibition of 2023 on Friday, February 10. The Hoopla! Members Exhibition, which focuses on the theme of circles, will be open until March 18.

For more ways to be involved with the BAC and for ways to donate, visit beckleyartcenter.com or visit the art center’s Facebook page.

The Beckley Art Center is located at 600 Johnston Road and is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

