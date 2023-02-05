Wyoming East offense struggles, Lady Warriors fall in Battle for the Springhouse championship

Lady Warriors lose 45-39
By Josh Widman
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 12:53 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (WVVA) - The AA #1, Lady Warriors dropped their second-straight matchup with AA #2, Mingo Central on Saturday night.

It was evident that these teams are quite familiar with each other.

The Miners’ zone and size made it difficult for the Warriors.

These teams have now played three times in the regular season with a meeting in the postseason possibly on the horizon.

