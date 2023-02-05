Wood carving with Jeff Bailey

By Taylor Hankins and Jessica Nuzzo
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 3:23 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - Wood carving is an Appalachian tradition that Jeff Bailey is passing on through his classes.

Students in the class had a hands-on demonstration on how to use wood carving tools to make a small statue.

Community members that took the class learned how to carve in detail that gave the small piece of wood a big personality.

The carver who taught the class says that the art-form is for everyone.

“Just try it out. A lot of people think you have to be a artist you have to be able to draw or paint to be able to carve. That’s not necessarily the case,” Bailey said.

Depending on availability this class is held 2-3 times a year at Between Friends Gifts in Tazewell, Virginia

