Slight chance of a shower tonight, then we dry up through the beginning of the week.

A fairly nice day today as we see warmer conditions. Tonight, we will begin to see temperatures stall out in the mid 30s, some of us might still dip down to freezing. Some of us could see a few scattered showers just before midnight. Rain won’t last long, tapering off by sunrise. As we head through the week though, we will be looking at much warmer temperatures.

Tonight we are looking at temperatures to drop into the mid 30s. (WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow we will be a little cooler as a cold front nears. Highs will only be in the mid 40s, but we are looking at more sunshine. We’ll start off the morning with overcast skies, and temperatures sitting in the upper 30s. By lunchtime though, clouds will start to dissipate, leaving us with mostly sunny skies by 5 PM. Clouds will start building back in after sunset as we see temperatures dipping near freezing again.

Monday we are looking at decreasing clouds. (WVVA WEATHER)

After Monday we will hold onto the warmer conditions through the rest of the week. Tuesday we are looking at highs to be in the upper 50s as a warm front moves through. We will stay dry until Wednesday, where we are looking at some rain throughout the rest of the week, with a chance of snow on Saturday.

