Shady Spring stifles Parkersburg South to win Battle for the Springhouse

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Shady Spring Tigers continue to rack up statement victories.

The latest came against Quad-A #2, Parkersburg South inside Colonial Hall at the Greenbrier on Saturday.

The Tigers led the Patriots by one after eight minutes and then created separation in the second quarter.

Shady Spring turned up the defense and thrived in transition over the final 24 minutes.

The Tigers claim the Battle for the Springhouse championship with an 87-69 win over Parkersburg South.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.