Richlands wins 2023 Southwest District Tournament

Graham finished fourth, Tazewell finished fifth
Richlands wins 2023 Southwest District Tournament
By Jon Surratt
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 7:32 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - On Saturday, Graham high school hosted the 2023 Southwest District Wrestling Tournament where three local school competed in Graham, Richlands and Tazewell, while competing with Virginia High and Marion.

Richlands won the overall tournament with 173 total points, while Graham finished fourth with 121 and Tazewell was fifth with 120. Below are individual winners from local school in their weight classes:

106lbs - Drake Young, Tazewell

113lbs - Talan Hall, Tazewell

120lbs - Kendi Dye, Richlands

126lbs - Chance Rose, Richlands

132lbs - Wyatt Spencer, Richlands

150lbs - Tristan Hass, Graham

157lbs - Kaden Dupree, Richlands

175lbs - Connor Cole, Richlands

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tazewell County Sheriff’s office: 2 year old and his father declared dead, found in river
.
Man wanted in Virginia on child porn charges arrested in Myrtle Beach
A new business opened Wednesday, February 1st.
Soul food sold at Dab’s Cookin’ at the Shack
Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Dept. confirms passing of Lt. Charles Smith
Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Dept. confirms passing of Lt. Charles Smith
Body found in Beckley
Body found in Beckley identified as woman

Latest News

Rams fly back to win in wild game over Reinhardt Eagles
Rams fly back to win in wild game over Reinhardt Eagles
VT beats UVA
No. 6 Virginia has win streak snapped at Virginia Tech 74-68
Battle for the Springhouse: Day One
Wyoming East and Shady Spring win, both Greenbrier East teams fall in Colonial Hall
Battle for the Springhouse: Day One
Battle for the Springhouse Day 1