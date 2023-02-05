Richlands wins 2023 Southwest District Tournament

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - On Saturday, Graham high school hosted the 2023 Southwest District Wrestling Tournament where three local school competed in Graham, Richlands and Tazewell, while competing with Virginia High and Marion.

Richlands won the overall tournament with 173 total points, while Graham finished fourth with 121 and Tazewell was fifth with 120. Below are individual winners from local school in their weight classes:

106lbs - Drake Young, Tazewell

113lbs - Talan Hall, Tazewell

120lbs - Kendi Dye, Richlands

126lbs - Chance Rose, Richlands

132lbs - Wyatt Spencer, Richlands

150lbs - Tristan Hass, Graham

157lbs - Kaden Dupree, Richlands

175lbs - Connor Cole, Richlands

