Richlands wins 2023 Southwest District Tournament
Graham finished fourth, Tazewell finished fifth
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 7:32 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - On Saturday, Graham high school hosted the 2023 Southwest District Wrestling Tournament where three local school competed in Graham, Richlands and Tazewell, while competing with Virginia High and Marion.
Richlands won the overall tournament with 173 total points, while Graham finished fourth with 121 and Tazewell was fifth with 120. Below are individual winners from local school in their weight classes:
106lbs - Drake Young, Tazewell
113lbs - Talan Hall, Tazewell
120lbs - Kendi Dye, Richlands
126lbs - Chance Rose, Richlands
132lbs - Wyatt Spencer, Richlands
150lbs - Tristan Hass, Graham
157lbs - Kaden Dupree, Richlands
175lbs - Connor Cole, Richlands
