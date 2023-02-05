Rams fly back to win in wild game over Reinhardt Eagles

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - At the Bluefield Dome Gym, the Bluefield Rams hosted the Reinhardt Eagles in Appalachian Athletic Conference play.

It was a tight game throughout, as the Rams were down early, came back to lead, but trailed at halftime. The Eagles looked like they would come away with a win in the second half, and even got into an altercation with some Ram fans, but the Rams came back to tie the game 68-68 into overtime. In overtime, the Rams held the Eagles to two points to win 78-70.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.