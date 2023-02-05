Beekeeping class held for Winter Honey Month

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - Bees are coming in late May, early April and it’s time to prepare.

With the cold weather still here in the two Virginia’s beekeeping season doesn’t start until the spring. But experts say this is a perfect time to start planning.

As part of the Commonwealth’s Winter Honey Month the Virginia Cooperative Extension in Tazewell hosted a “beginning bee keeping class,” this morning.

The class taught beginning beekeepers what kind of materials and equipment they need and how to keep themselves and the bees safe.

<if you are interested in starting your own hive it good to get around people that have done it before. Do a little bit of research to be able to make sure that you done lose your bees before you get started.>

The class is usually hosted the first Saturday of the Winter Honey Month.

If anyone is interested there is also a beekeeper’s association in Tazewell county call the Clinch River Beekeepers Association.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.