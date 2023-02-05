Beekeeping class held for Winter Honey Month

By Taylor Hankins and Jessica Nuzzo
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 3:29 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - Bees are coming in late May, early April and it’s time to prepare.

With the cold weather still here in the two Virginia’s beekeeping season doesn’t start until the spring. But experts say this is a perfect time to start planning.

As part of the Commonwealth’s Winter Honey Month the Virginia Cooperative Extension in Tazewell hosted a “beginning bee keeping class,” this morning.

The class taught beginning beekeepers what kind of materials and equipment they need and how to keep themselves and the bees safe.

<if you are interested in starting your own hive it good to get around people that have done it before. Do a little bit of research to be able to make sure that you done lose your bees before you get started.>

The class is usually hosted the first Saturday of the Winter Honey Month.

If anyone is interested there is also a beekeeper’s association in Tazewell county call the Clinch River Beekeepers Association.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tazewell County Sheriff’s office: 2 year old and his father declared dead, found in river
A new business opened Wednesday, February 1st.
Soul food sold at Dab’s Cookin’ at the Shack
Charges are pending for the three alleged offenders.
More than 20 mailboxes vandalized in Tazewell County
.
Man wanted in Virginia on child porn charges arrested in Myrtle Beach
Battle for the Springhouse: Day One
Wyoming East and Shady Spring win, both Greenbrier East teams fall in Colonial Hall

Latest News

Wood carving with Jeff Bailey.
Wood carving with Jeff Bailey
Rally held demanding justice for SRJ deaths.
Rally held to demand justice for deaths at the Southern Regional Jail
VT beats UVA
No. 6 Virginia has win streak snapped at Virginia Tech 74-68
Tazewell County Sheriff’s office: 2 year old and his father declared dead, found in river