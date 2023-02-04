Wyoming East and Shady Spring win, both Greenbrier East teams fall in Colonial Hall

Warriors face Mingo Central, Tigers play Parkersburg South on Saturday
By Josh Widman
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 12:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (WVVA) - Here are the final scores from day one of the Battle for the Springhouse:

Wyoming East 69 - Nitro 46 (Girls)

Shady Spring 60 - Cabell Midland 52 (Boys)

Parkersburg South 78 - Greenbrier East 69 (Boys)

Mingo Central 53 - Greenbrier East 44 (Girls)

Championship games:

Shady Spring vs. Parkersburg South (5:00 p.m.)

Wyoming East vs. Mingo Central (7:00 p.m.)

