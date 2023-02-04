Warmer weather on the way from now into next week.

Temps will be climbing into the 50s next week.
By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 4:53 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

After a nice and sunny day today, a lot more mild conditions are on the way tonight. We will be seeing variable cloud cover tonight and heading into tomorrow. Low temperatures tonight dropping down into the low 30s, so we will be right around freezing.

Temperatures tonight will be dipping near freezing again.
Temperatures tonight will be dipping near freezing again.(WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow we are looking at abundant cloud cover through the day. Highs will be even warmer reaching into the upper 40s. Depending on if there are any breaks from the clouds, some might even reach into the low 50s. We do have a chance for a stray rain shower the later on in the day we get. Overnight lows will once again drop near freezing.

Sunday will remain mostly dry, though some of us could see a stray shower.
Sunday will remain mostly dry, though some of us could see a stray shower.(WVVA WEATHER)

As we head into next week, temperatures will be on the rise. We’re looking at highs to reach near 60 degrees by Thursday. Our next big system looks to be moving in on Friday and could bring us some snow on Saturday.

High temperatures the next few days will be reaching near 60 degrees by Thursday.
High temperatures the next few days will be reaching near 60 degrees by Thursday.(WVVA WEATHER)

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tazewell County Sheriff’s office: 2 year old and his father declared dead, found in river
.
Man wanted in Virginia on child porn charges arrested in Myrtle Beach
A new business opened Wednesday, February 1st.
Soul food sold at Dab’s Cookin’ at the Shack
Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Dept. confirms passing of Lt. Charles Smith
Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Dept. confirms passing of Lt. Charles Smith
Body found in Beckley
Body found in Beckley identified as woman

Latest News

Full video forecast (2-3-2023)
Full video forecast (2-3-2023)
SATURDAY FORECAST
After a cold night tonight, temps climb again into Saturday and Sunday
Full Forecast (2/3)
Full Forecast (2/3)
A big warm up is on the way as temperatures are expected to rise into the 50s for the middle of...
A frigid Friday but a warmer weekend