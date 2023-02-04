Warmer weather on the way from now into next week.

After a nice and sunny day today, a lot more mild conditions are on the way tonight. We will be seeing variable cloud cover tonight and heading into tomorrow. Low temperatures tonight dropping down into the low 30s, so we will be right around freezing.

Tomorrow we are looking at abundant cloud cover through the day. Highs will be even warmer reaching into the upper 40s. Depending on if there are any breaks from the clouds, some might even reach into the low 50s. We do have a chance for a stray rain shower the later on in the day we get. Overnight lows will once again drop near freezing.

As we head into next week, temperatures will be on the rise. We’re looking at highs to reach near 60 degrees by Thursday. Our next big system looks to be moving in on Friday and could bring us some snow on Saturday.

