Tazewell’s third annual Polar Plunge is coming soon

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - It’s the time of the year to start thinking about plunging into Tazewell’s Lincolnshire Lake for a good cause.

The town’s third annual Polar Plunge is happening Saturday February, 25th at 2pm. A portion of proceeds from the $50 minimum entry will go to Clinch Valley Community Action’s Family Crisis Services Program.

“We have a 24 hour hot line. We can help folks if they have legal issues or with custody. Or if they need support with the violence they’ve experienced. We help folks with housing, or to find employment. We’re just here to provide a safe, supportive environment for survivors,” said Jennifer Bourne, director of Family Crisis Services.

The person person who will take the plunge will be Tazewell’s Mayor Michael Hoops. We asked him what it feels like to jump in those freezing waters.

“It’s an exhilarating rush is the best way I can explain it. It hurts. I mean honestly it hurts a little bit,” said Hoops.

Click here to sign up and learn more information.

