Tazewell’s third annual Polar Plunge is coming soon

By Taylor Hankins
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - It’s the time of the year to start thinking about plunging into Tazewell’s Lincolnshire Lake for a good cause.

The town’s third annual Polar Plunge is happening Saturday February, 25th at 2pm. A portion of proceeds from the $50 minimum entry will go to Clinch Valley Community Action’s Family Crisis Services Program.

“We have a 24 hour hot line. We can help folks if they have legal issues or with custody. Or if they need support with the violence they’ve experienced. We help folks with housing, or to find employment. We’re just here to provide a safe, supportive environment for survivors,” said Jennifer Bourne, director of Family Crisis Services.

The person person who will take the plunge will be Tazewell’s Mayor Michael Hoops. We asked him what it feels like to jump in those freezing waters.

“It’s an exhilarating rush is the best way I can explain it. It hurts. I mean honestly it hurts a little bit,” said Hoops.

Click here to sign up and learn more information.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Man wanted in Virginia on child porn charges arrested in Myrtle Beach
Zero
Couple says off duty deputy killed their German Shepherd
Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Dept. confirms passing of Lt. Charles Smith
Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Dept. confirms passing of Lt. Charles Smith
Body found in Beckley
Body found in Beckley identified as woman
Mercer County Sheriff's Department vehicle
Mercer County deputy cleared of any wrong doing in dog shooting

Latest News

City of Princeton insignia
City of Princeton offering annexation incentives for businesses and residents
Tax forms
Bluefield State University offering free tax assistance
Bluefield State College
Higher Learning Commission dismisses faculty challenges against Bluefield State University
Groundhog Day
Groundhog Day