More than 20 mailboxes vandalized in Tazewell County

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) - Thursday morning- residents in the Witten Valley and Pisgah areas of Tazewell County woke up to a surprise.

More than 20 residences and at least one business found that their mailboxes had been vandalized. The apprehended suspects admitted to using a hammer and were asked for their motivation behind the damage.

“There was no motivation. They said they just got wild and went out and started hitting mailboxes. For no reason, no reason at all,” said Corporal Christopher Turner.

There are charges pending for the three alleged vandals. The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office is not releasing their names at this time.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.