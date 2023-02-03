Local real estate team donates 5K proceeds to Princeton Community Hospital to help those battling cancer

By Joshua Bolden
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 8:44 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Cancer is a six letter word no one wants to hear and a Mercer County real estate agency is doing its part to help those in our community battle the disease.

In October of 2022, The Christy Wood Team -- Solutions Real Estate held the Breast Cancer 5K in honor of Catherine Clark.

Clark is the sister of Wood and employee and patient at Princeton Community Hospital (as well as the mother of former WVVA anchor and reporter, Courtney Clark-Hill).

Watch coverage of the 5K here.

Front row from left: Julie Lilly, nursing supervisor for Outpatient Oncology and WVUH Clinics;...
Front row from left: Julie Lilly, nursing supervisor for Outpatient Oncology and WVUH Clinics; Crystal Mabe, director of WVU PCH Executive Services and Foundation; Tyler Gonderman; Christy Wood; Karli Denton; and Khristy Shrewsbury, director of Cancer Services. Back row from left: Emily wood, Andrew Wood, Eric Crawford, Nick Wood, Jennifer Minter, and Courtney Clark-Hill(Princeton Community Hospital; Christy Wood Team -- Solutions Real Estate)

Because of all who participated in the 5K the team raised $5,000 which will go toward the Cancer Care Fund.

The fund assists cancer patients in need with medications, nutrition supplements, home equipment, travel etc.

On January 26, 2023 Christy Wood and her team presented the check to PCH as seen in the photo above.

