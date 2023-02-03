“Inside Out” art gallery showcases incarcerated artists at Concord U

The exhibit hopes to use art to show the person behind the prisoner.
“Inside Out” art gallery showcases incarcerated artists at Concord U
“Inside Out” art gallery showcases incarcerated artists at Concord U(WVVA)
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 8:30 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, W.Va. (WVVA) -The campus of Concord University was the site of a preview for a new art gallery Thursday, and, while some successful artists may live in mansions, this art was created in a different type of “big house.” The traveling “Inside Out” exhibit showcases art made by incarcerated artists using materials found in prison. The goal of the exhibit is to show people on the outside the visualization of the voice of these artists behind bars. Lori Pace, a Criminology instructor at Concord, says her students were amazed by the stories behind the artwork, adding they also marveled at the ingenuity of the artists. Many of them used contraband in creative ways to share their voice.

“So, we’re just amazed with how innovative they are and what they’re able to put together. There’s a rose that the artist soaked bread – like white bread – and... turned it into something that would be like ceramic, and then, the color on the rose, they extracted from M&M’s, so they soaked candy and got the color...” says Pace.

The exhibit will be open to anyone interested in checking it out beginning this coming Monday, February 6th through March 3rd, from 9 AM to 4 PM in the Alexander Fine Arts Building.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zero
Couple says off duty deputy killed their German Shepherd
Jeffrey Scott Cline
Monroe County man charged with soliciting a minor
Green Break Telescope makes breakthrough on Moon
Green Bank Telescope makes breakthrough on Moon
The Painted Pony Roadhouse opens in Bluefield, Virginia
The Painted Pony Roadhouse opens in Bluefield, Virginia
A new business opened Wednesday, February 1st.
Soul food sold at Dab’s Cookin’ at the Shack

Latest News

Front row from left: Julie Lilly, nursing supervisor for Outpatient Oncology and WVUH Clinics;...
Local real estate team donates 5K proceeds to Princeton Community Hospital to help those battling cancer
Mobile home lot-renters in Mercer County said they all received the same notice on Wednesday.
Mobile home park residents continue to struggle, face new hurdles in 2023
Coaches and athletes from W.Va and beyond will take part.
In Focus Preview: Unsigned Senior Showcase for Athletes
Mobile home park residents continue to struggle, face new hurdles in 2023
Mobile home park residents continue to struggle, face new hurdles in 2023