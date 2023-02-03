A frigid Friday but a warmer weekend

A WIND CHILL ADVISORY is in effect for northwest Pocahontas and Western Greenbrier counties until tomorrow morning. Feel-like temperatures across the higher terrain could drop into the -15 to -20 range at times.

A few flurries are possible this morning as a cold front passes by but most will stay dry with cloudy skies. Clouds will decrease throughout the day leading to mainly sunny skies this afternoon. It’ll be a cold one as temperatures hover in the teens and 20s all day long. With gusty winds out of the northwest, that’ll make it feel like we are in the teens and single digits all day long.

We’ll stay dry with mainly clear skies tonight, but it’s going to be a cold one. Temperatures will drop down into the teens and single digits. When you factor in the winds, it’ll feel like we are around 0 for many tonight.

Temperatures will warm up as we head into the weekend. Highs will climb into the upper 30s and low 40s on Saturday. We’ll stay dry with mainly sunny skies.

Some more clouds will build in on Sunday and Monday as a weak front moves through our region. We could see a few stray showers but most will stay dry. Temperatures will top off in the upper 40s and low 50s both days.

A few more spotty showers cannot be ruled out for the middle of next week. Temperatures will grow even warmer with highs in the 50s and low 60s. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

