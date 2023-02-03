“Color of Honey” class kicks off Winter Honey Festival at Crab Orchard Museum

The many colors of honey were just one of the things taught at this class.
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 8:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) -February has now begun and with it, the “Winter Honey Festival.” This is a month-long celebration of all things honey and beekeeping in the Tazewell County area. To help share his passion for beekeeping with the community, Dr. John Willis, the President of the Winter Honey Festival, held a “Colors of Honey” class at the Historic Crab Orchard Museum.

“This gave me... beekeeping gave me... an activity that made it easier to retire. It would have been... My wife would have thrown me out of the house if I hadn’t had beekeeping...” says Dr. Willis.

If you would like to start beekeeping, Dr. Willis recommends taking the Beginning Beekeeping Class. It will be held at the Virginia Cooperative Extension Office on Saturday, February 4th from 9:30 am to 12:00 pm. The address is 2860 Riverside Dr., North Tazewell, VA 24630.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zero
Couple says off duty deputy killed their German Shepherd
Jeffrey Scott Cline
Monroe County man charged with soliciting a minor
Green Break Telescope makes breakthrough on Moon
Green Bank Telescope makes breakthrough on Moon
The Painted Pony Roadhouse opens in Bluefield, Virginia
The Painted Pony Roadhouse opens in Bluefield, Virginia
A new business opened Wednesday, February 1st.
Soul food sold at Dab’s Cookin’ at the Shack

Latest News

Justice scales
News of two W.Va family court judges being charged for lying under oath follows on heels of Raleigh County judge’s retirement
Front row from left: Julie Lilly, nursing supervisor for Outpatient Oncology and WVUH Clinics;...
Local real estate team donates 5K proceeds to Princeton Community Hospital to help those battling cancer
“Inside Out” art gallery showcases incarcerated artists at Concord U
“Inside Out” art gallery showcases incarcerated artists at Concord U
Mobile home lot-renters in Mercer County said they all received the same notice on Wednesday.
Mobile home park residents continue to struggle, face new hurdles in 2023