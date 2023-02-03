“Color of Honey” class kicks off Winter Honey Festival at Crab Orchard Museum

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) -February has now begun and with it, the “Winter Honey Festival.” This is a month-long celebration of all things honey and beekeeping in the Tazewell County area. To help share his passion for beekeeping with the community, Dr. John Willis, the President of the Winter Honey Festival, held a “Colors of Honey” class at the Historic Crab Orchard Museum.

“This gave me... beekeeping gave me... an activity that made it easier to retire. It would have been... My wife would have thrown me out of the house if I hadn’t had beekeeping...” says Dr. Willis.

If you would like to start beekeeping, Dr. Willis recommends taking the Beginning Beekeeping Class. It will be held at the Virginia Cooperative Extension Office on Saturday, February 4th from 9:30 am to 12:00 pm. The address is 2860 Riverside Dr., North Tazewell, VA 24630.

