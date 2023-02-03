City of Princeton offering annexation incentives for businesses and residents

PRINCETON W.Va. (WVVA) - The city of Princeton is now allowing businesses and residents just outside city limits to add their properties to the city through boundary adjustments and annexation.

The move was put on by the Princeton Economic Development Authority and it encourages businesses and residents to incorporate in. Businesses that do so will have their businesses and occupancy tax removed for five years.

Another plus is that businesses and residents can get three years of trash pick up through the move. A building incentive will exempt newly incorporated property owners from fees associated with obtaining a building permit for building on the added property for three years.

“Those properties that annex in would be finalized by the county but of course if they would be finalized we could offer them three years of free trash contingent on available funds,” said Economic Development Director, Samuel Lusk.

Lusk says the city is hoping business and residential growth will lead to the elimination of the business and occupancy tax altogether.

If you have questions about the incentives you can contact Princeton City Hall by phone at 304-487-5020.

