City of Bluefield receives federal grant to improve roadways and sidewalks

By Taylor Hankins
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 5:17 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -As a part of the Infrastructure and Investment Act that Congress passed last year $800,000,000 were made available to 510 communities across the nation to improve road ways.

The City of Bluefield West Virginia was awarded nearly $400,000 for its Safety Action Plan. The money will be used to improve streets and sidewalks in the city as dilapidated buildings come down.

“The state initiative with the demolitions was worked on for a long time. It really does a great deal to clean up our curb appeal. But the next phase of that of course is getting our streets and side walks you need so that folks can move a lot easier throughout the city,” said city manager Cecil Marson.

Cumberland Road, Bland Street and College Avenue are some of the streets slated for improvement. The city also hopes to implement bike lanes in certain areas.

