Bluefield State University offering free tax assistance

Tax forms
Tax forms(WALB)
By Robert Castillo
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 3:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Bluefield State University will be offering free tax assistance for households making up to $60,000 a year. The help will be offered every Monday starting on Feb. 6 through April. 10.

In order to get the assistance you must make an appointment by calling 304-327-4081. The program will be held in room 301 of the W. Paul Cole Jr. School of Business from 4 pm to 7 pm.

“We have done this for many years and we are honored and it is our pleasure to offer this service to our community and surrounding area,” said Karen Grogan, the Interim Dean for the W. Paul Cole Jr. School of Business.

Grogan says people with an appointment should bring W-2 forms and any deduction forms they wish to claim on their taxes.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Man wanted in Virginia on child porn charges arrested in Myrtle Beach
Zero
Couple says off duty deputy killed their German Shepherd
Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Dept. confirms passing of Lt. Charles Smith
Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Dept. confirms passing of Lt. Charles Smith
Body found in Beckley
Body found in Beckley identified as woman
Mercer County Sheriff's Department vehicle
Mercer County deputy cleared of any wrong doing in dog shooting

Latest News

It’s the time of the year to start thinking about plunging into Tazewell’s Lincolnshire Lake...
Tazewell’s third annual Polar Plunge is coming soon
City of Princeton insignia
City of Princeton offering annexation incentives for businesses and residents
Bluefield State College
Higher Learning Commission dismisses faculty challenges against Bluefield State University
Groundhog Day
Groundhog Day