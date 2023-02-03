Bluefield State University offering free tax assistance

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Bluefield State University will be offering free tax assistance for households making up to $60,000 a year. The help will be offered every Monday starting on Feb. 6 through April. 10.

In order to get the assistance you must make an appointment by calling 304-327-4081. The program will be held in room 301 of the W. Paul Cole Jr. School of Business from 4 pm to 7 pm.

“We have done this for many years and we are honored and it is our pleasure to offer this service to our community and surrounding area,” said Karen Grogan, the Interim Dean for the W. Paul Cole Jr. School of Business.

Grogan says people with an appointment should bring W-2 forms and any deduction forms they wish to claim on their taxes.

