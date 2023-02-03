Authorities: 2 arrested in California shooting that killed 6

In this image released by Tulare County Sheriff's Office, detectives investigate a shooting in...
In this image released by Tulare County Sheriff's Office, detectives investigate a shooting in Goshen near Visalia, Calif., early morning Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. Sheriff's officials say six people including a mother and her baby were killed in a shooting early Monday at the home in central California. (Tulare County Sheriff's Office via AP)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VISALIA, Calif. (AP) — Two suspects in the massacre of six people last month in central California were arrested early Friday, one after a gunbattle, the Tulare County sheriff said.

Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said the suspects are a 25-year-old man who was taken into custody without incident and a 35-year-old man who was wounded in the shootout with federal agents and was undergoing surgery.

The six victims, including a teen mother and her baby, were gunned down on Jan. 16 in rural Goshen, a community of 3,000 in the San Joaquin Valley.

The victims were identified as: Rosa Parraz, 72; Eladio Parraz, Jr., 52; Jennifer Analla, 49; Marcos Parraz, 19; Alissa Parraz, 16; and Nycholas Parraz, 10 months.

The sheriff has said Alissa Parraz had just been awarded full custody of her son after he spent months in the foster care system. The two were reunited on Jan. 13 — three days before they were killed.

The Goshen killings were part of a violent and deadly month in California.

On Jan. 21, a shooting at Monterey Park dance hall killed 11 and wounded nine. The gunman later killed himself. On Jan. 23, shootings at two Half Moon Bay farms killed seven and wounded one before the suspect was arrested.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Man wanted in Virginia on child porn charges arrested in Myrtle Beach
Zero
Couple says off duty deputy killed their German Shepherd
Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Dept. confirms passing of Lt. Charles Smith
Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Dept. confirms passing of Lt. Charles Smith
Body found in Beckley
Body found in Beckley identified as woman
Mercer County Sheriff's Department vehicle
Mercer County deputy cleared of any wrong doing in dog shooting

Latest News

FILE - This April 29, 2019 file photo provided by the United States Geological Survey shows a...
US may lift protections for Yellowstone, Glacier grizzlies
Police on Thursday were on the scene of a shooting at a home in Hood River, Oregon.
Standoff with shooting suspect in Oregon ends with arrest
The family of a 74-year-old Lift driver said his disappearance is a mystery.
Missing Florida Lyft driver’s car found with slaying suspect
Austin officials face pressure to restore the power for thousands of residents after a major...
Texas power woes linger as New England braces for deep freeze