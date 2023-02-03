After a cold night tonight, temps climb again into Saturday and Sunday

We look dry and more seasonable this weekend
SATURDAY FORECAST
SATURDAY FORECAST(WVVA WEATHER)
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
OVERNIGHT
OVERNIGHT(WVVA WEATHER)

High pressure sliding in will keep us dry overnight and into our Saturday. We look COLD tonight, with winds still whipping out of the northwest. Low temps should hit the teens for most, if not the single digits for some. WIND CHILLS WILL BE LOWER, dipping to around or below zero for many overnight. Bundle up, and keep the pets warm and safe too!

WIND CHILL
WIND CHILL(WVVA WEATHER)

A WIND CHILL ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR NORTHWEST POCAHONTAS AND WESTERN GREENBRIER COUNTIES THROUGH SUNRISE SATURDAY AM.

WIND CHILL ADVISORY
WIND CHILL ADVISORY(WVVA WEATHER)

Saturday will bring mainly sunny skies, lighter winds, and high temps in the upper 30s-mid 40s. We look to see increasing clouds Saturday night but should stay quiet with lows in the upper 20s-mid 30s.

SATURDAY LOOKS COOL AND DRY
SATURDAY LOOKS COOL AND DRY(WVVA WEATHER)

Sunday will bring milder high temps in the mid 40s to low 50s. We will see bit more cloud cover, but besides a stray shower/sprinkle or two we look mainly dry heading into early next week.

CHANCE OF PRECIP
CHANCE OF PRECIP(WVVA WEATHER)

At some point mid-late week next week we look to get some precip- but it should be mainly rain this time around as temps next week look much warmer than this past week. We look to hit the 50s, if not the 60s for some on some days next week! Stay tuned! We look a bit wintry again by next weekend...

DEPARTURE FROM NORMAL
DEPARTURE FROM NORMAL(WVVA WEATHER)

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Man wanted in Virginia on child porn charges arrested in Myrtle Beach
Zero
Couple says off duty deputy killed their German Shepherd
Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Dept. confirms passing of Lt. Charles Smith
Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Dept. confirms passing of Lt. Charles Smith
Body found in Beckley
Body found in Beckley identified as woman
Mercer County Sheriff's Department vehicle
Mercer County deputy cleared of any wrong doing in dog shooting

Latest News

Full Forecast (2/3)
Full Forecast (2/3)
A big warm up is on the way as temperatures are expected to rise into the 50s for the middle of...
A frigid Friday but a warmer weekend
Full video forecast (2-2-23)
Full video forecast (2-2-23)
WIND CHILLS TO END THE WORK WEEK
A frigid Friday lies ahead