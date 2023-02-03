After a cold night tonight, temps climb again into Saturday and Sunday

OVERNIGHT (WVVA WEATHER)

High pressure sliding in will keep us dry overnight and into our Saturday. We look COLD tonight, with winds still whipping out of the northwest. Low temps should hit the teens for most, if not the single digits for some. WIND CHILLS WILL BE LOWER, dipping to around or below zero for many overnight. Bundle up, and keep the pets warm and safe too!

WIND CHILL (WVVA WEATHER)

A WIND CHILL ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR NORTHWEST POCAHONTAS AND WESTERN GREENBRIER COUNTIES THROUGH SUNRISE SATURDAY AM.

WIND CHILL ADVISORY (WVVA WEATHER)

Saturday will bring mainly sunny skies, lighter winds, and high temps in the upper 30s-mid 40s. We look to see increasing clouds Saturday night but should stay quiet with lows in the upper 20s-mid 30s.

SATURDAY LOOKS COOL AND DRY (WVVA WEATHER)

Sunday will bring milder high temps in the mid 40s to low 50s. We will see bit more cloud cover, but besides a stray shower/sprinkle or two we look mainly dry heading into early next week.

CHANCE OF PRECIP (WVVA WEATHER)

At some point mid-late week next week we look to get some precip- but it should be mainly rain this time around as temps next week look much warmer than this past week. We look to hit the 50s, if not the 60s for some on some days next week! Stay tuned! We look a bit wintry again by next weekend...

DEPARTURE FROM NORMAL (WVVA WEATHER)

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

