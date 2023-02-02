West Virginia fugitive arrested in Calif., another still wanted by USMS

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - U.S. Marshals have arrested one of two West Virginia men they have been on the lookout for in connection with drug trafficking.

23-year-old Elijah Tariq Figg, of Huntington, was wanted on a federal indictment out of the Southern District of West Virginia in reference to a DEA investigation into a drug trafficking organization with ties to the Bloods and Gangster Disciples criminal gangs, according to U.S. Marshals.

Figg was apprehended on Wednesday in Los Angeles, California by U.S. Marshals.

Elijah Tariq Figg was apprehended in Los Angeles on Wednesday. (US Marshal / USDOJ)

Authorities said he had been evading apprehension from law enforcement since February 2021.

In November, the U.S. Marshals CUFFED Task Force asked for help locating Figg and 28-year-old Tyjha Watson, of Charleston.

Officials said Watson is still wanted by the USMS.

Tyjha Watson is wanted by U.S. Marshals (US Marshal / USDOJ)

Watson is described as being 6′0″ and 220 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He has an alias of Zeko Pack Watson.

11 other defendants were charged in this investigation. Authorities said Watson is the only one who has not been apprehended.

Anyone with information regarding Watson’s whereabouts is asked to call the USMS Tip Hotline at 1-877-WANTED-2 or email the CUFFED Task Force Tip Hotline. All tips are kept confidential.

