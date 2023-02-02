A snowy start to the day for some

Snow is falling across the southern half of our region this morning. It will continue to fall throughout the morning hours but should taper off by lunchtime. Light accumulation is expected for most, but a narrow band will allow for higher amounts for some (especially across areas in Tazewell and Mercer counties). Roads are slick and snow covered in spots so use caution while traveling! Cloudy skies with a few spotty showers are possible this afternoon. Temperatures will stay in the 30s for most with some in the low 40s this afternoon.

A wintry mix will continue to fall across the region this morning before we dry up this afternoon. (WVVA WEATHER)

A cold front will push through our region overnight. There isn’t much moisture associated with this front, but we could see a few flurries late tonight. Winds will pick up out of the northwest and could gust upwards of 25-35 mph at times. That will allow temperatures to drop into the teens and 20s overnight.

Mainly cloudy skies with a few flurries are expected tonight as temperatures drop into the teens and 20s. (WVVA WEATHER)

Cloudy skies with a few flurries are possible tomorrow morning. Otherwise, we’ll see decreasing clouds throughout the day on Friday. We’ll stay windy and cold with highs only topping off in the teens and 20s. When you factor in the winds, it’ll feel like we are in the teens all day long. Temperatures will drop into the teens and single digits on Friday night. Bundle up!

It'll feel like we are in the teens and single digits Friday afternoon when you factor in the winds. (WVVA WEATHER)

Warmer conditions are expected this weekend. Temperatures will top off in the upper 30s and 40s on Saturday and the 40s and low 50s on Sunday. We’ll see plenty of sunshine on Saturday with more clouds building in on Sunday.

Temperatures will warm up this weekend and we should stay dry for the most part. (WVVA WEATHER)

The warming trend will continue into next week. High temperatures will top off in the 50s for most through the first half of next week. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.