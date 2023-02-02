Phil sees his shadow this Groundhog Day.

By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 6:25 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

Meteorologist Punxsutawney Phil woke up Thursday morning to fair skies at his home in Pennsylvania.

Due to the clear conditions, it was easy for him to see his shadow.

According to folklore, this means that we are in for six more weeks of Winter.

With all the snow we’ve seen this week, you may want to believe it.

But before planning a picnic in early March, let’s see if is there any actual weight to the groundhog’s prediction.

According to data from the National Centers for Environmental Information, Phil’s track record is questionable..

Doug Butts, Meteorologist in Charge at the National Weather Service office in Blacksburg, Virginia, says that over the past ten years, Punxsutawney Phil has been right only about 40% of the time. You have much better odds flipping a coin.

While Phil seeing his shadow typically means six more weeks of Winter, if we look at climate data for the next few months, it paints a different picture.

Doug Butts: “Climate prediction center says we are going to be headed toward a warmer and slightly wetter normal period all the way through April.”

So far, I’m not convinced. It looks like Concord Charlie’s prediction of an early Spring will be closer to reality.

It will certainly invite a warmer reception, but it’s probably smarter to stick with trained meteorologists for weather predictions.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zero
Couple says off duty deputy killed their German Shepherd
Jeffrey Scott Cline
Monroe County man charged with soliciting a minor
Green Break Telescope makes breakthrough on Moon
Green Bank Telescope makes breakthrough on Moon
The Painted Pony Roadhouse opens in Bluefield, Virginia
The Painted Pony Roadhouse opens in Bluefield, Virginia
A new business opened Wednesday, February 1st.
Soul food sold at Dab’s Cookin’ at the Shack

Latest News

Coaches and athletes from W.Va and beyond will take part.
In Focus Preview: Unsigned Senior Showcase for Athletes
Mobile home park residents continue to struggle, face new hurdles in 2023
Mobile home park residents continue to struggle, face new hurdles in 2023
CAPITOL BEAT: W.Va. senators work to expand protections against child predators
Harper’s Home and The Department of Social Service’s need for temporary child care before...
Harper’s Home and The Department of Social Service’s need for temporary child care before foster placement
Phil
Phil