More inmates at SRJ taken to hospital after apparent overdoses


Two inmates at Southern Regional Jail (SRJ) were taken to the hospital after they gave the appearance of experiencing an overdose.
Two inmates at Southern Regional Jail (SRJ) were taken to the hospital after they gave the appearance of experiencing an overdose.(wvva)
By Annie Moore
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 1:21 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BEAVER, W.Va. (WVVA) -Two inmates at Southern Regional Jail (SRJ) were taken to the hospital after they gave the appearance of experiencing an overdose.

According to a spokesperson for the Dept. of Homeland Security, Andy Malinoski, “the inmates were transported to the hospital and provided appropriate medical treatment, are alive, and are now back at Southern Regional Jail in the custody of the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.”

He said no additional information is available at this time as this incident is under investigation by the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Criminal Investigation Division and the West Virginia State Police.

This is the third report over overdoses at the facility since early January. See prior reports here: Three inmates taken for medical treatment after drugs discovered at Southern Regional Jail (wvva.com)

