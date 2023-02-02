Mercer County deputy cleared of any wrong doing in dog shooting

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Mercer County deputy accused of shooting his neighbors dog without cause has been cleared of any wrong doing. The West Virginia State Police and the lead prosecutor for Mercer County say Deputy Matthew Horn legally shot his neighbor’s dog.

They say they reached this conclusion because there is video and photographic evidence of the dog barking and growling in an aggressive manner at Horn and his dogs that were in his yard at the time.

“The investigating troopers with the West Virginia State Police came to my office this morning. They brought me the entire investigative file in this matter including video evidence which clearly shows Mr. Horn was completely justified in the actions that he took,” said Mercer County Prosecuting Attorney, Brian Cochran.

WVSP says Horn was at his home and exited with his two dogs to check the mail. His dogs remained in his yard during this time. Horn said he heard something approaching from behind and saw his neighbor’s German Shepherd approaching quickly and in an aggressive manner, barking and growling with its teeth showing.

WVSP says Horn walked back into his driveway and ran into the front of his vehicle in the process. Horn then drew his firearm and the German Shepherd began to attack Horn’s dogs. This is when Horn fired a shot that struck the German Shepherd and stopped the attack and proved to be fatal.

WVSP says they were contacted to do the investigation because Horn works for the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office. WVSP says Troopers Hatfield and Nunn responded to the scene and conducted a complete, neutral and thorough investigation. They say they collected evidence including statement, photographs and video.

WVSP added that there is no other information to be released and the investigation is considered to be complete.

