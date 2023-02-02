Man wanted in Virginia on child porn charges arrested in Myrtle Beach

Derrick Young
Derrick Young(MBPD)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Virginia man wanted on charges related to child sexual abuse material was arrested in Myrtle Beach, according to a police report obtained by WMBF News.

A police report states that 24-year-old Derrick Young was taken into custody Thursday morning on 11th Avenue North by officers and the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

The report states that Young was wanted out of Tazewell County, Virginia, for carnal abuse of a minor, obscene material and production of child porn at the time of his arrest. WMBF News has reached out for more information regarding the charges.

Records show Young was taken to the Myrtle Beach Jail and remains there as of around 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zero
Couple says off duty deputy killed their German Shepherd
Jeffrey Scott Cline
Monroe County man charged with soliciting a minor
Green Break Telescope makes breakthrough on Moon
Green Bank Telescope makes breakthrough on Moon
The Painted Pony Roadhouse opens in Bluefield, Virginia
The Painted Pony Roadhouse opens in Bluefield, Virginia
A new business opened Wednesday, February 1st.
Soul food sold at Dab’s Cookin’ at the Shack

Latest News

Coaches and athletes from W.Va and beyond will take part.
In Focus Preview: Unsigned Senior Showcase for Athletes
Mobile home park residents continue to struggle, face new hurdles in 2023
Mobile home park residents continue to struggle, face new hurdles in 2023
CAPITOL BEAT: W.Va. senators work to expand protections against child predators
Harper’s Home and The Department of Social Service’s need for temporary child care before...
Harper’s Home and The Department of Social Service’s need for temporary child care before foster placement
Phil
Phil