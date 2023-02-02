Man wanted in Virginia on child porn charges arrested in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Virginia man wanted on charges related to child sexual abuse material was arrested in Myrtle Beach, according to a police report obtained by WMBF News.

A police report states that 24-year-old Derrick Young was taken into custody Thursday morning on 11th Avenue North by officers and the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

The report states that Young was wanted out of Tazewell County, Virginia, for carnal abuse of a minor, obscene material and production of child porn at the time of his arrest. WMBF News has reached out for more information regarding the charges.

Records show Young was taken to the Myrtle Beach Jail and remains there as of around 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

