Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Dept. confirms passing of Lt. Charles Smith

Lt. Smith passed on Wednesday, February 01, 2023
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 11:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WVVA) -The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office is confirming the passing of one of its own. Lt. Charles Smith served our community for 18 years. According to the office, he passed on Wednesday, February 01, 2023. Smith leaves behind a wife, three children, and two step-children. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and his brothers and sisters in law enforcement.

