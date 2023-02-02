A frigid Friday lies ahead

Tonight (WVVA WEATHER)

As a mainly dry cold front moves into the area tonight, precip will be light and spotty at best, but the winds will pick up and the cold air will surge in. Overnight-early Friday, temps will dip below freezing into the teens and 20s. We’ll otherwise be mainly cloudy overnight with patchy areas of freezing fog/drizzle, and occasional snow showers/flurries across the higher elevations.

WIND CHILL ADVISORY (WVVA WEATHER)

A WIND CHILL ADVISORY WILL GO INTO EFFECT FRIDAY MORNING FOR WESTERN GREENBRIER AND NORTHWEST POCAHONTAS COUNTIES.

FRIDAY FORECAST (WVVA WEATHER)

By Friday AM, gusts could be over 25 MPH on occasion, and wind chills will likely dip to around or below zero for many, staying there throughout the day tomorrow. We could see a few snow showers in the morning, but we should dry out by the afternoon. High temps will be in the 20s and teens, and will dip into the single digits for many Friday night-early Saturday.

WIND CHILLS FRI NIGHT-SAT AM (WVVA WEATHER)

As high pressure shifts east, more of a southerly wind flow will develop into Saturday, meaning moderating temps! Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs in the 40s, and we look about the same Sunday, except a bit warmer, with highs pushing the 50 degree mark.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK (WVVA WEATHER)

Most of next week is looking mild, and we could see some rain during the Tue-Thurs time period. STAY TUNED!

