Flying Eagles football has three players moving onto the next level

Beckley, W.Va. (WVVA) - On Wednesday, Woodrow Wilson high school saw three football players commit to play college football next season.

Connor Mollohan signed and committed to play at Concord University next year and become a mountain lion to play either kicker or punter.

Backfield mates for the flying eagles, Matthew Moore and Tylai Kimble committed to play at Glenville State University for both to be a pioneer.

