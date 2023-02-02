Flying Eagles football has three players moving onto the next level

Woodrow Wilson see’s one player commit to Concord, two commit to Glenville State
Flying Eagles football has three players moving onto the next level
By Jon Surratt
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 11:01 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Beckley, W.Va. (WVVA) - On Wednesday, Woodrow Wilson high school saw three football players commit to play college football next season.

Connor Mollohan signed and committed to play at Concord University next year and become a mountain lion to play either kicker or punter.

Backfield mates for the flying eagles, Matthew Moore and Tylai Kimble committed to play at Glenville State University for both to be a pioneer.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeffrey Scott Cline
Monroe County man charged with soliciting a minor
Green Break Telescope makes breakthrough on Moon
Green Bank Telescope makes breakthrough on Moon
The Painted Pony Roadhouse opens in Bluefield, Virginia
The Painted Pony Roadhouse opens in Bluefield, Virginia
Zero
Couple says off duty deputy killed their German Shepherd
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY
Slick areas will be possible as a wintry mix moves in tonight-early Wednesday

Latest News

Flying Eagles football has three players moving onto the next level
Flying Eagles football has three players moving onto the next level
Independence vs. Greater Beckley boys basketball
Independence powers past Greater Beckley behind Goodson’s 37
Bluefield vs. Shady Spring boys basketball
Shady Spring stays red-hot, throttles Bluefield by 31
Independence vs. Greater Beckley boys basketball
Independence vs. Greater Beckley boys basketball