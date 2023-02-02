Flying Eagles football has three players moving onto the next level
Woodrow Wilson see’s one player commit to Concord, two commit to Glenville State
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 11:01 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Beckley, W.Va. (WVVA) - On Wednesday, Woodrow Wilson high school saw three football players commit to play college football next season.
Connor Mollohan signed and committed to play at Concord University next year and become a mountain lion to play either kicker or punter.
Backfield mates for the flying eagles, Matthew Moore and Tylai Kimble committed to play at Glenville State University for both to be a pioneer.
