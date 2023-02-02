Concord University holds “Time Management Workshop”

Students wanting help with scheduling could add this to their “to-do list”
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 10:51 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ATHENS, W.Va. (WVVA) -A workshop at Concord University aimed to help students learn to manage their time. The Time Management Workshop was held Tuesday and Wednesday to teach students tips that they can apply to their studying practices. Students could also bring in their planners to learn how to effectively schedule their day. April Holbrook, Program Specialist for the Center for Academic and Career Development at Concord, was one of the people leading the Time Management Workshop. She says it has gotten positive feedback from students.

“I had one student in particular last semester who came in saying, ‘I feel like I’m not doing this right,’ but she was doing a great job, and so, sometimes, just helping them ease their mind a little bit is all they need,” says Holbrook.

Holbrook added, the workshop is open to all students and, if you missed this session, they plan to continue it every semester.

