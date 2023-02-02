Concord earns double header sweep over Frostburg State

Athens, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Concord University mountain lions hosted the Frostburg State Bobcats in MEC basketball play in a double header on Wednesday.

The lady mountain lions had the first game against the Bobcats. The team would get out to a slow start, down 14-8 after the first quarter. However, the team turned it on after that and scored 69 points in the next three quarters for a convincing 77-57 win and now on a three game win streak.

The men mountain lions took on the Bobcats afterwards and also got off to a slow start. Just like the lady mountain lions though, the team found a groove to end the first half and lead by 12. Then the team kept control in the second half to win in dominate fashion 81-60.

